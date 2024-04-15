Wasting water in morning to invite 5k fine in Chandigarh

As part of its annual drive to conserve water during summer months, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will be issuing challans to people found wasting water in the morning from April 15 to June 30. Chandigarh MC will also serve a 48-hour notice to residents if overhead/underground tanks are found overflowing and in case of pipe leaks. (HT file)

Compared to ₹5,000 last year, this year, MC has hiked the fine by 5%, taking it up to ₹5,512.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The civic body will depute teams to conduct inspections between 5.30 am and 9 am and issue fine for a total of eight violations, including washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns through morning supply, using booster pumps on the main water supply line, leakage in coolers and water meters and overflow from tanks, among others.

MC will also serve a 48-hour notice to residents if overhead/underground tanks are found overflowing and in case of pipe leaks. Non-compliance will lead to the fine. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.

“Due to increased demand for drinking water in the summer season, MC has decided to prohibit watering of lawns, courtyards and washing of vehicles in morning supply. City observes acute water shortage and groundwater depletion in summer months. Therefore, to conserve water resources, MC will impose a penalty for water wastage. Challans will be issued for over exploitation and using water for non-essential purposes. People can use buckets to wash cars and watering cans to water plants instead of using hose pipes,” MC officials said.

Officials further added that the fine will be recovered through regular water supply charges. On finding a violation even after imposition of fine or penalty, the water connection will be disconnected immediately without any further notice.

Mohali, Panchkula yet to impose restriction

Mohali MC has not started the water waste management drive yet due to imposition of model code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. MC officials said they will take permission from the Election Commission before giving an advertisement in the newspapers to start the campaign. Mohali MC imposes a fine of ₹1,000 for the first offence and doubles the penalty in the second instance. The water connection is disconnected in case of third offence. “The connection is resumed only after the violator deposits ₹5,000 with the MC,” an officer said.

Even in Panchkula, MC and HSVP have yet to initiate the drive.