Water coolers, tents, chabeel: EC goes all out to help voters beat the heat

There was no let-up in the ongoing heatwave sweeping Punjab for the last several days, chief electoral officer Sibin C said that drinking water, shades, ‘chabeel’ (sweetened water), and medical kits have been arranged at polling stations to help the voters beat the heat. A paramilitary soldier on duty drinks water on a scorching afternoon as polling officials leave for their respective polling stations from an election material collection centre on the eve of the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar on Friday. (ANI)

In the south Malwa region, the administration said apart from cool drinks and air coolers, saplings and packed manure will be distributed to the voters reaching the polling booths at different places in the southwest region of Punjab.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

District election authorities of the area said elaborate arrangements will also include teams of doctors and paramedical staff. Additionally, the staff at the different government hospitals has been put on alert to extend support to victims of heatstroke.

The south Malwa area has three parliamentary constituencies: Bathinda, Faridkot and Ferozepur. The semi-arid zone is reeling under a severe heatwave, and the Indian Metrological Department recorded 49.3 degrees Celsius in Bathinda on May 28.

Election commission data says that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bathinda had a 74.11% polling rate, the highest in Punjab, which was much higher than the state average of 65.96%.

Bathinda deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-returning officer Jaspreet Singh said that the election authority is focusing on efficient queue management.

“Given the alert of the heatwave tomorrow, medical teams with ambulances will remain on alert at various community and public health centres. Tents, air coolers and flavoured chabeel will be provided for voters,” he added.

RO of Rajesh Dhiman said that authorities have made arrangements for shades and air coolers/mist fans to facilitate voters.

In Fazilka, the DC Senu Duggal said volunteers will provide saplings and manure at 20 model polling stations at four assembly segments of the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat in the district. “The administration will provide sweetened water at all polling booths and packaged juices to voters at certain places,” she said.

According to Faridkot RO Vineet Kumar, the polling staff has been instructed to expedite queue management. “Salted chabeel will be served to voters to avoid dehydration. Health teams equipped with essential medicines will remain stationed at key points,” he added.

In Jalandhar too, deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said arrangements for drinking water, food, tea, medical aid, and other necessary facilities have been ensured for both the polling parties and voters.