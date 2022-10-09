Water woes for residents in Ludhiana’s Dugri enter third day

With no water supply for the last three days, residents of Dugri village are facing the brunt of the municipal corporation’s (MC) and the maintenance contractor’s failure to repair the motor pump of the tubewell installed in the area, despite repeated complaints submitted from the residents.

Around 80 households in three streets of the area are being forced to carry water in buckets from a gurdwara in the area or from the houses of residents who have their own submersible pumps.

Residents rued that the area experiences the problem of erratic water supply every 2-3 months, but the authorities have failed to find a concrete solution for the problem. They accused the authorities of ignoring their complaints even as the matter was being highlighted for the last three days.

Harpreet Singh, a resident, said the maintenance contractor hired by MC did not have any back-up motor pump to tackle such a situation.

“We have struggled even to arrange water for drinking and bathing purposes. The authorities should pay heed to the problem as water is a necessity. The staff of the contractor had arrived to repair the motor pump on Saturday after the residents approached MC zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, while the field staff of MC was turning a blind eye towards the problem,” he added.

Another resident, Pawanpreet Kaur, said carrying water from the gurdwara is a strenuous task, adding, “The household chores get delayed and children also suffer due to the issue. Public is suffering a lot due to the failure of MC and its contractor. Action should also be taken against the guilty officials and contractor.”

Meanwhile, MC executive engineer Parshotam Singh said the motor pump of the tubewell had developed a technical issue and the contractor’s staff was working to repair the same. He assured that water supply in the area will be resumed in the area by Saturday evening.

Notably, the issue regarding the maintenance contractors’ alleged delays in repair works of tubewells had also been raised by councillors during the civic body’s General House meeting held on October 4. Councillors had demanded that the MC should replace the erring contractors, given the apparent public suffering.