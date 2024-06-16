We want Selja to contest the assembly election: Birender Singh

Senior Congress leaders--Kumari Selja, Birender Singh, his son Brijendra Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala-- largely perceived as the anti Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp, on Saturday, put up a show of strength in Jind’s Narwana during Kumari Selja’s thanksgiving workers’ meeting after her victory from Sirsa in the recently concluded parliamentary elections. Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Birender Singh said that they will urge Kumari Selja to contest the assembly polls due later this year and form the Congress party’s government in Haryana. (HT Photo)

All India Congress committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala and former Union minister Birender Singh asked the party workers to ensure maximum victory of Congress candidates from Jind, Hisar, Kaithal, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Birender Singh said that they will urge Kumari Selja to contest the assembly polls due later this year and form the Congress party’s government in Haryana.

“We want Selja to contest the assembly election and head the Congress government in Haryana, after the party voted to power. Even Congress has no organisation in the state but people of Haryana are ready to oust the current regime out of power in the assembly polls. People are looking at Selja with a new hope,” he added.

Newly elected Sirsa MP Kumari Selja thanked the people for ensuring her victory in the general polls. She urged the people to support the Congress in the assembly polls.

Selja said that there are many challenges before the Congress and their main mission is to form the government in Haryana.

“Our fight is not over and we have to contest another battle to form our government in October this year. The voters have taught a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliamentary polls and his arrogance was shattered. Even I won the election with a better margin than the Prime Minister’s victory from Varanasi. The people of Haryana will break the arrogance of BJP’s state and national leadership in state assembly polls,” she added.

She further said that the women and girls are not safe in Haryana due to deteriorating law and order situation.

“The youths are in the grip of drug abuse and unemployment has hit the peak time in the state. The gangsters are making extortion calls to the businessmen and farmers are struggling to get a good price for their produce. The government employees are protesting demanding implementation of the old pension scheme,” Selja added.