Weather improves in J&K, Jammu- Srinagar highway closed

After intermittent rains and snowfall in higher reaches for the past three days, the weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement was suspended on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday following landslides, triggered by overnight rains, at a few places in Ramban district, officials said. The traffic officials said that the restoration work was in progress. “People are advised to avoid journey till the road is clear,” the traffic police said in an update on ‘X’ in the afternoon.

An official at the traffic control room said that the shooting stones continue to block the road. “While the clearance work is going on, the stones continue to slide down onto the road,” he said. “On Saturday the road was cleared in the afternoon but the shooting stones hit again at 1 am on Sunday,” he added.

However, the road was partially restored on Sunday evening. Officials said that stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal were being cleared. “Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, drive with cautiously as apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, “ the traffic police said on ‘X’ on Sunday evening.

Fair weather for the next two days

Following the overnight rains, the sky cleared as the day progressed leading to bright sunshine in the afternoon in the Kashmir valley.

Meteorologist M Hussain Mir said that the weather will be fair for the next two days.

“The weather improved by the afternoon and the sky cleared out. From the afternoon of March 31 to April 2, the weather will be 100% dry,” he said.

Mir said that due to mild western disturbances approaching on April 3, light rains will be observed at certain places. “March 4 and 5 will witness partly cloudy sky but the weather will be dry,” he said.

“March 6 will witness another WD which will bring light to moderate rain across the UT,” he said, adding that then March 7 to 10 will again witness dry weather.

The farmers have been advised to resume the chemical spraying of their farms from March 31 afternoon till April 2.

Earlier, the valley witnessed light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches with thunder at most places.