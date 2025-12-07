Wedding shootout: Warring visits deceased bizman’s family, warns of protest if accused not arrested in three days

Congress state president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday met the family of hosiery businessman Vasu Chopra, who was shot dead during a firing incident at a marriage palace in Ludhiana a week ago. Offering condolences, Warring expressed deep concern over the police’s failure to arrest the main accused. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring meet the family of Vasu Chopra in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Nearly a week after the shooting, prime suspect Shubham Arora—who allegedly opened fire during the wedding—remains on the run. Criticising the slow pace of the investigation, Warring warned that he would lead a protest and gherao the police commissioner’s office if Arora was not arrested within the next two to three days.

Warring said his visit to the bereaved family was delayed due to Zila Parishad election duties, but he condemned what he described as collapsing law and order in Punjab. “In a city like Ludhiana, firing openly at a wedding ceremony is unimaginable. Two families have lost their loved ones. There is no sign of the police in the city. The administration is asleep,” he said. He added that Vasu Chopra, brother-in-law of a party worker, was among those killed, and the tragedy had deeply affected them.

Warring further alleged that the police commissioner had earlier assured swift action after the post-mortem and cremation but “the administration seems to have slipped back into slumber.” He also accused political leaders of shielding the accused. “Sheltering criminals is shameful. These trends are dangerous and will eventually hurt those supporting such elements. We will fight every battle to secure justice for the family,” he said.

Aide of accused held; four wedding guests arrested for carrying weapons

Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested Kamal Gumbar, an associate of accused Ankur—who had already been arrested. Police officials said Gumbar cleaned and hid the weapon used by Ankur and others.

Additionally, four wedding guests were arrested for bringing weapons into the venue, despite a ban imposed by the Commissioner of Police. CCTV footage and videos from the function helped identify the guests, who, although they did not open fire, violated the prohibitions.

During the firing, which occurred on the night of November 29–30, over 30 shots were reportedly fired. Two people—Vasu Chopra and Neeru Chhabra—died after being shots. Several VIPs and senior police officials were present at the wedding, and guests scrambled for safety, hiding under tables with their children.