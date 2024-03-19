Week after reaching Canada, Ludhiana man stabs wife to death

A week after reaching Abbotsford, Canada, a Ludhiana resident stabbed his wife to death following strained relationships on March 15. After killing his wife, the accused made a video call to his mother and showed her the body. The accused was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing.

According to reports in Canada media, the man, Jagpreet Singh, alias Raju, 50, has been arrested by the Abbotsford police. He was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing. He was arrested on the scene.

Rajwinder Kaur, sister of victim Balwinder Kaur, 41, of Mallah village in Jagraon, stated that relations between the couple were strained for a long time as Jagpreet was jobless. He was eager to migrate to Canada. Balwinder had reached there, and he was forcing and harassing her to arrange a visa for him too.

She said Balwinder got married to Jagpreet in 2000. The couple had two children — 22-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son.

Rajwinder said their daughter had gone to Canada around four years ago on a study visa. However, she started facing some health issues following which Balwinder Kaur went to Canada in 2022 to take care of her.

“Soon after Balwinder reached Canada, Jagpreet started harassing her. She was taking care of all the expenses, including managing the expenses of the treatment and education of her daughter and sending money to Jagpreet,” said Rajwinder.

She added he also used to harass their father over the phone.

“We are worried about the health of the girl who is alone there,” she said.

Jaspreet Singh, younger brother of the accused, refuted the allegations levelled by the victim’s sister and said Jagpreet had never harassed Balwinder Kaur. “They were a happy couple and had returned from the market with their daughter,” he said.