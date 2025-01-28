Menu Explore
Week before Delhi elections, Sirsa dera chief out on 30-day parole

BySunil Rahar
Jan 28, 2025 11:11 AM IST

Will spend 10 days at Dera Sacha Sauda HQ in Sirsa followed by the remaining period at Baghpat branch of sect. This is his 12th temporary release from jail since 2020. 

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Tuesday walked out of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak after he was granted a 30-day parole. This is his 12th temporary release from jail since 2020.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the sect’s Sirsa headquarters on Tuesday morning. This is the first time he is visiting the sect in Sirsa since his conviction in 2017. (HT Photo)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the sect’s Sirsa headquarters on Tuesday morning. This is the first time he is visiting the sect in Sirsa since his conviction in 2017. (HT Photo)

The dera chief has been released eight days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections on February 5. Last time, he was given a 20-day parole three days before Haryana went to the polls in October last year.

According to jail officials, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released at 5.30am on Tuesday and headed for the Sirsa-based headquarters of the sect, which he is visiting for the first time since his conviction in 2017.

On reaching Sirsa at 7.30am, Gurmeet Ram Rahim appealed to followers not to visit the sect and assured them that information about upcoming events would be shared soon.

He was accompanied by his aide and follower Honeypreet.

During his previous paroles and furloughs, he was only allowed to visit his sect at Baghpat in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

“During the first 10 days of the month-long parole, Gurmeet Ram Rahim will stay at his Sirsa ashram and will spend the remaining 20 days in Baghpat,” a senior jail official said.

Release coincides with elections

On most occasions, Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s paroles and furloughs have coincided with elections. Three days before the Haryana assembly polls in October last year, he was given a 20-day parole. He was released for 50 days in January last year and again for 21 days on August 13, 2024.

He got a 29-day parole in November 2023 before the Rajasthan assembly elections and was out on 30-day parole in July 2023 before the panchayat elections in Haryana.

In October 2022, he got a 40-day parole before the Adampur assembly byelections in Haryana. Besides, he got a 30-day parole in June 2022 before the Haryana municipal corporation elections and 21-day furlough in February 2022 before the Punjab assembly elections.

On October 24, 2020, Gurmeet Ram Rahim was released from jail from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother at a Gurugram hospital. The release coincided with the Baroda byelections in Sonepat.

