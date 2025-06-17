Week on, Giani Gargaj addresses two events without disruption

After skipping address at the Akal Takht during the event organised to observe the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6 amid opposition from Harnam Singh Dhumma-led Damdami Taksal, acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has delivered his speeches at the highest Sikh temporal seats twice without any disruption during the key events. After skipping address at the Akal Takht during the event organised to observe the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6 amid opposition from Harnam Singh Dhumma-led Damdami Taksal, acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has delivered his speeches at the highest Sikh temporal seats twice without any disruption during the key events. (HT File)

Before June 6, Dhumma had announced that they would not let Giani Gargaj deliver his “sandesh” (message) during the event, citing that they do not accept him as a “jathedar”. To avert the clash, Giani Gargaj skipped the address though he raised issues concerning the community in the ‘ardas (prayer)’.

After a week, the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind, the sixth guru of the Sikhs and Akal Takht’s founder, was celebrated at the highest Sikh temporal seat. As acting jathedar of the Takht, Giani Gargaj delivered his speech without any hassle.

On Monday, the foundation day of the Akal Takht was celebrated there. Again, Giani Gargaj addressed the devotees on the occasion. He faced no opposition during these events.

However, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who has proximity with Dhumma, did not attend both the events.

Days after ‘Panj Pyare’ of Takht Patna Sahib challenged the edict issued by the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht, Giani Gargaj put light on the history of the highest Sikh temporal seat to prove that Akal Takht is supreme and no can challenge its supremacy, while addressing on Monday.

Jathedar Gargaj particularly appealed to Sikh youth, warning that efforts are being made today to disconnect them from their Guru through moral decay. He urged every individual to recognise their responsibility and ensure that Sikh youth remain connected to the faith.

He also condemned the vulgarity being spread over social media, days after a social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur Bhabi, was murdered for allegedly spreading vulgarity.