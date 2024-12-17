Menu Explore
Western Command marks Vijay Diwas at Chandimandir

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:42 AM IST

On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched air strikes on Indian airfields in north-western India under the code name operation Chengiz Khan, marking the start of the war

To commemorate Vijay Diwas, a wreath laying ceremony was organised on Monday at the Veer Smriti memorial in Chandimandir to pay homage to all the soldiers who laid their lives during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Serving officers and veterans from tricity paid tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (HT Photo)
Serving officers, veterans - including previous army commanders, and gallantry award winners paid tribute to their fallen comrades. On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched air strikes on Indian airfields in north-western India under the code name operation Chengiz Khan, marking the start of the war. Ordering immediate mobilisation of troops, India launched a full scale offensive in both East and West Pakistan. The 13-day war ended with the birth of Bangladesh and surrender of more than 90,000 Pakistan Army personnel.

While the army’s Eastern Command ensured an abject surrender, the same was hastened and made possible by severe battles fought by the Western Command. The troops ensured that the adversary suffered heavily on the western front too. Some of the fiercest battles were fought at Longewala, Basantar, Burj, Fatehpur and Sehjra. In this war, Western Command troops were awarded two Param Vir Chakras and 46 Maha Vir Chakras, in addition to several other gallantry awards, including one theatre honour and 11 battle honours.

