What do Congress leaders know about nation, asks BJP’s J&K chief

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina lashes out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and accuses him of “playing politics”
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 03:36 AM IST
J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Friday sharply reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark. (HT file photo)

BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina on Friday sharply reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark by questioning, “What does Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, who had biryani with Chinese ambassador after Galwan Valley incident and who sympathise with terrorists and Pakistan, know about the nation?”

He added, “Their leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar, Digvijay Singh, and Shashi Tharoor, who addressed terrorist Osama Bin Laden with a ji and those who sympathise with terrorists and Pakistan, what do they know about India and its composite culture.”

“He (Rahul) is doing politics. Even on his way to Vaishno Devi shrine, they (Congress workers) carried party flags and wore Congress symbols around their necks. The Congress has nothing to do with religion. What does Rahul know about patriotism?” he asked.

