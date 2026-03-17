Wheat harvest prospects improve amid rain, gusty winds cause concern: Experts

A sudden dip in temperature following light rainfall reported in various districts of the south Malwa region over the last 24 hours has brought much relief to the wheat growers. A sudden dip in temperature following light rainfall reported in various districts of the south Malwa region over the last 24 hours has brought much relief to the wheat growers. (HT File)

State agricultural officials said on Monday that the cooler climate has revived hope of a good harvest of the main rabi crop, but windy conditions may spoil crop health in isolated spots.

Information says that lodging of the wheat crop was reported at a few pockets, but the officials said overall there is no threat of crop loss in the region.

Muktsar chief agriculture officer (CAO) Jagsir Singh said crop lodging occurred in a few fields due to winds that lashed the region on Sunday night and this morning.

According to Bathinda CAO Harbans Singh Sidhu, no hailstorm was reported in the district and the change in weather will positively impact the crop.

“Temperatures had risen to around 33°C during the last few days, which could have adversely affected wheat grain size. Rainfall has lowered the temperature significantly, which will lead to better grain development,” he added.

Moga CAO Gurpreet Singh said the district recorded 8 mm of rainfall, which was a blessing for the wheat crop.

“There is a forecast for more light rains this week, and we expect cooler days for another fortnight. Temperature is conducive for wheat, which is entering the final stages of ripening before its harvesting begins in a month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s rainfall across parts of the state, including Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala, Abohar, Amritsar and Ludhiana, brought relief to some farmers while others feared crop loss due to gusty winds.

In some areas, the dip in temperature is expected to aid grain development, thus improving the wheat yield. However, strong winds in other areas have flattened crops, sparking fears of yield loss.

Local farmer Ranjit Singh said that unseasonably high temperatures in February had caused the crop to turn yellow.

He said, “The summer heat was higher than what the crops required. Our wheat was starting to turn yellow, which threatened the overall yield. But now, the rain and lower temperature offer some respite.”

Chief agriculture officer, Sangrur, Dharminderjit Singh, suggested that the cooler weather is generally a positive development.

“The drop in temperature will benefit the wheat, as the crop is currently in its final graining stage,” Singh stated. While he acknowledged that some crops had been flattened by the winds, he maintained that the overall cooling effect would prove beneficial for the grain quality.

However, for many, the weather brings more worry than relief. Govinder Singh Mangwal, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Azad), said that farmers are facing a double blow this season. “During the previous paddy season, heavy rains and a severe black planthopper infestation caused a 30% to 40% drop in the yield,” Mangwal said. “Farmers were pinning their hopes on the wheat harvest to offset those losses, but the same seems to happen with this crop,” he said.

Mandeep Singh, associate director of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sangrur, said rainfall is highly beneficial for the crop’s health. He said that while the preceding heatwave had caused some stress to the plants, the current weather shift allows the crop to recover.

Director of agriculture Gurjit Singh Brar stated that the current rainfall is having a positive impact since the precipitation is limited to approximately 5mm. However, he warned that if the rain spells continue for an extended period, damage could occur.

“The timing is currently favourable, as temperatures have begun to rise. The concern is the prolonged rainfall, which may lead to waterlogging at the roots, especially if accompanied by gusty winds, which would be a cause for worry as it flattens the crop,” he said.