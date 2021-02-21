IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / When life got magnified under a lens
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

When life got magnified under a lens

Everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days, forcing one to focus on beauty rather than brains
READ FULL STORY
By Alka Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST

A little while ago, my niece got a new mobile phone, and she was over the moon about the multiple built-in cameras in the device. Well, the priorities have certainly changed over the last few years with smartphone companies jumping into the war of pixels and promising customers an in-depth pro-level photography experience.

Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. “It broadens our photographing ability and captures more of the scene with the optical zoom!” exclaimed the devil’s advocate. Big words! For all I knew, one did not need a camera to see the world. It was as colourful to the eye as any camera could capture.

Living under the unforgiving tyranny of the lens became difficult for a camera-shy person like me. I would shrink each time my movements came under the lens. Once she trained her weapon on me early in the morning and that really got my goat. I couldn’t quite comprehend, how my high-definition tatters would do any good to her photography! After all, she had no dearth of posers with everyone from the kids to the house helps ready to oblige her.

A chip off the new block

The latest addition to my niece’s modelling ramp was the by far the most surprising. My mother had become a chip off the new block! She would spend time laughing and giggling with her granddaughter. They also took to practising the best camera angle before a mirror. These partners in crime would often capture candid shots of me and remorselessly post them on the family group!

I remember, in our times, the camera, would only come out on special occasions and only important events would be captured. We never stressed over how good we looked at parties. Rather, our preparations ahead of a get together included preparing a few couplets of poetry, interesting anecdotes, or a song if one could sing.

Things have changed drastically, and I have had to become more conscious of my beauty than my brains as everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days. I started fortifying myself with an extra dash of powder and rouse before a do, lest some paparazzi capture me with a dull countenance.

The shutterbugs were getting wild and free , with everyone filling up their memory sticks with pictures and self-shot videos. We always had a friend or a relative who would insist on a video call. All aspects of life were getting magnified and larger than life.

Filters become way of life

Our plates of food looked more delectable in a filtered photograph. Most vacations had a single-point agenda: click beautiful pictures. Parties would not be complete without an elaborate photo session. My friends had learnt to pout and smile in that suitably tilted semicircle.

Some people stretched it too far, when they got busy filming an accident, rather than helping around.

My journey towards becoming camera savvy was a long one as I was yet to determine its usefulness in my life. I was the square peg in a round hole when it came to posing. Yet there were buddies who would drag me into the frame.

But not any more. Social distancing put a brake on these things, and I was quite comfortable with it.

The mask has been a saviour as it has helped me escape the limelight. With the world opening up, I am a little sceptical about facing those cameras again. I wonder if I could ask these camera companies to come up with a feature to automatically hide those who do not wish to be in the picture. A la Mr India!

Alka Kashyap is a Chandigarh-based lawyer (HT Photo)
Alka Kashyap is a Chandigarh-based lawyer (HT Photo)

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based lawyer)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

When life got magnified under a lens

By Alka Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days, forcing one to focus on beauty rather than brains
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible

By Dr AP Setia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
chandigarh news

Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 AM IST
He had joined the institute in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of internal medicine department and subsequently the director in 1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

More students allowed in Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PhD students who were enrolled/registered before the lockdown will also be provided hostel accommodation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
chandigarh news

No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Before notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
chandigarh news

Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals 1.5 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:48 PM IST
In job on compassionate grounds, he committed such crimes earlier too in order to fund his drug addiction, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
chandigarh news

66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The five-week drive that began to administer the first shot to health workers concluded on Saturday, leaving just four days of mop-up rounds starting from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
To tide over Haryana’s water shortage problem, chief minister Manohar Lal Khatta said MoUs have been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for the Lakhwar and Renuka dams. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 AM IST
At Niti Aayog meeting, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar suggests Centre formulate plan for incentivising state collecting maximum GST
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the sixth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, via video conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Capt Amarinder Singh skips virtual meet of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on health grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
Wanted by Delhi Police, Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana in a grab from the 13-minute video he uploaded on Facebook on Friday night.
chandigarh news

Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
In video posted on FB, Sidhana announces rally at Mehraj grain market in support of farmers; Bathinda IG says up to Delhi Police to arrest him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP