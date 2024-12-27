When Manmohan turned nostalgic after visiting Panjab University’s economics dept in 2018

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had turned nostalgic after visiting Panjab University’s department of economics in Chandigarh over six years ago, recalling his journey there as a student and later as a senior lecturer. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Credit)

After delivering the first S B Rangnekar memorial lecture on ‘The Seventieth Anniversary of our Independence -- Strengthening the roots of our Democracy’, Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur had in April 2018 visited the economics department. He had also interacted with students and faculty members there.

On Thursday, Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed alumnus and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.” “His legacy as an academic, economist and leader will forever remain etched in the history of Panjab University and our nation,” Vig, the varsity’s first woman vice chancellor, said.

She said Singh’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation have left an indelible mark on India’s progress. His contributions to academia and public service remain a source of immense pride for Panjab University, she said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” Vig said.

According to a Panjab University (PU) statement, Singh’s journey there was marked by excellence and dedication. Giving details, the statement, while going into his academic achievements, said he did Bachelors degree in economics (1952), Masters degree in economics (1954), standing first in his class.

About his faculty contributions, the university said he was a Senior Lecturer (1957-1959), Reader in economics (1959-1963) and Professor of economics (1963-1965).

Among the honours and recognitions Singh received include an Honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) on March 12, 1983 and Honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) on March 11, 2009.

He delivered the inaugural Prof S B Rangnekar Memorial Oration (2018). The former prime minister donated large number of books from his personal collection to the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhavan Library at PU.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

He was India’s prime minister as the head of the Congress-led UPA government for two terms from 2004 to 2014.