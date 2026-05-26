‘Where do you live?’ Class 8 boy’s innocent query to Himachal CM evokes smiles

“Sir, where do you live?” asked a Class 8 student while interacting with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, leaving the gathering in splits at the newly upgraded CBSE Government Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla, on Monday. Replying to the student, Akshay Kumar, the CM said, “I live in Oak Over.” He faced a volley of questions regarding his personal and political life by students. Chief minister meeting students at a government school in Chhota Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

“I have studied in this school from Class 1 to 10. You have benches. We used to sit on the floor,” said Sukhu as Kumar asked him about his studies.

Students pointed out that the school does not have a physics teacher and has only one political science teacher. Responding to this, the CM said, “Since the school has now been converted into a CBSE institution, all vacant posts would be filled before June 30 this year”. He added that students would now have access to a wider range of subjects under the CBSE curriculum.

Sukhu said the state government was introducing transformative changes in the education system and that positive results would be visible soon

Responding to another student, Aarav Thakur, about his favorite sport, he replied, “I actively participated in debate competitions and played hockey, cricket and handball. I had also captained a handball team and was fond of trekking.”

He urged students to report drug traffickers to the police and actively participate in spreading awareness about this menace.

Radha, a Class VII student, asked about the CM’s journey to become CM. In response, he said, “When I was in Class X, a strike took place in my school, following which I became a class representative at the age of 17. During law studies at Himachal Pradesh University, I became a department representative before entering active politics”.

He recalled that while his brother and sister were employed, his parents often advised him to pursue a job instead of politics.

Services at 4 heliports from June

To increase air connectivity, helicopter services at the Palampur, Hamirpur, Dharamshala and Chamba heliports would begin by June this year, CM Sukhu said while presiding over a programme organized by the Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association on Sunday evening.

He said developing the tourism industry remains a key priority of the state government and concerted efforts are being undertaken to transform Himachal Pradesh into a world class tourist destination.

He said that infrastructure should be developed in a manner that tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh stay for at least 8 to 10 days.