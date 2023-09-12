Whisky smuggling: 2 excise inspectors shifted from Khasa distillery

The excise and taxation department on Monday transferred two of its inspectors from the Khasa distillery. Amritsar assistant excise commissioner (AEC) Navjeet Singh said so far, there is no particular allegation against the officers, but it appears that the transfers are the result of the distillery-linked smuggling case.

The transfer comes days after an investigation was launched by the excise and the police department in the case related to the recovery of 11 cartons of blended scotch whisky.The seizure was made with the arrest of three persons, including an employee of the distillery. The arrested accused had disclosed to the police that the liquor was smuggled from the distillery.

According to an order issued from the office of excise and taxation commissioner, Patiala, the copy of which is with HT, inspectors Ashok and Gurmeet Kaur are transferred from the Khasa distillery to excise’s Chheharta circle in Amritsar with immediate effect.

Earlier on Friday, state excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said the role of the distillery officials was also under scanner. “All aspects of this illegal operation, from its inception to distribution, are being thoroughly scrutinised, and those involved will face the law. Illegal liquor production poses a significant threat to public safety and results in substantial revenue losses for the government,” the minister had said. Rajbir Singh, who runs a mobile shop near the distillery, was arrested with 11 cartons of whisky on Wednesday.

During his questioning, the accused disclosed the involvement of two more accused — Shivam and Jaspal Singh. Shivam is posted as a technical fitter in the factory while Jaspal is a former security guard of the factory. On the statement of Rajbir, both Shivam and Jaspal were also nabbed. The accused disclosed that the whisky was being smuggled from the distillery. On Thursday, finance commissioner taxation Vikas Partap, excise commissioner Varun Roojam and deputy commissioner (DC), distillery, Punjab, DS Garcha, raided the distillery and checked its record.

