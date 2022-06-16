Why didn’t Kejriwal allow Punjab buses up to IGI earlier: Warring
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal as to why he did not allow the plying of Punjab government buses up to the airport in Delhi earlier.
The Congress leader released an old video clip when he, as transport minister, had confronted Kejriwal in Amritsar and urged him to allow plying of Punjab government buses right up to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Warring had at that time even suggested that the Delhi government could operate buses from IGI airport to Punjab to provide benefit to the passengers and prevent exploitation by some powerful private bus operators, according to a party release.
He said that although Kejriwal had agreed at that moment, he later backed out, saying that the rules allow government buses to go up to the bus stand only.
“If his government in Delhi could allow the buses up to the airport now, it could have done six months ago when we had urged him. But Kejirwal wanted to claim credit at the cost of common Punjabis,” Warring said. He also asked the Delhi CM what had changed in the last six months.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
