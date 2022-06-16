Why didn’t Kejriwal allow Punjab buses up to IGI earlier: Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal as to why he did not allow the plying of Punjab government buses up to the airport in Delhi earlier.

The Congress leader released an old video clip when he, as transport minister, had confronted Kejriwal in Amritsar and urged him to allow plying of Punjab government buses right up to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Warring had at that time even suggested that the Delhi government could operate buses from IGI airport to Punjab to provide benefit to the passengers and prevent exploitation by some powerful private bus operators, according to a party release.

He said that although Kejriwal had agreed at that moment, he later backed out, saying that the rules allow government buses to go up to the bus stand only.

“If his government in Delhi could allow the buses up to the airport now, it could have done six months ago when we had urged him. But Kejirwal wanted to claim credit at the cost of common Punjabis,” Warring said. He also asked the Delhi CM what had changed in the last six months.