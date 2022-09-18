Why Punjab NSUI chief stopped from entering Chandigarh University: Youth Congress

Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon on Sunday alleged that state NSUI president Isherpreet Singh was allowed to visit the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali where students held massive protests on Saturday night after alleged leaked objectionable videos of women students went viral.

Dhillon said Singh wanted to check the well-being of the students on the campus.

“Why is @NSUIPunjab president not allowed to visit the campus on the invitation of students? If he wants to check well being of the students and assure the students community of everything is ok and calm.Authorities should allow him and not use force on him,” Dhillion tweeted.

Singh told HT that he had received a call from girls inside the campus. “The girls are being held captive inside the campus and are not allowed to come out. So, I wanted to go inside, but was not allowed by the guards.”

As the protests intensify and political reactions started to pour in, chief minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe into the matter. Police said a woman student accused in the matter had shared her own video.

“Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

“I am in touch with the administration,” he said while appealing to people not to believe rumours.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that it has been found during a preliminary investigation that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner.

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.

The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

Punjab minister for school education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati also reached the university campus to take stock of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

