Why the Jammu region is the new hub of terror

The Hindu majority Jammu region has been rattled by a sudden spike in terror attacks, especially in the last two months. Security experts attribute the disturbing trend to a multitude of factors including the imminent assembly polls and thinning of troops over the years. Army officials paying tribute to the personnel killed in the Doda attack at the at the Technical Airport in Jammu. (HT)

While Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal had been under the grip of terrorism since 2021, the spurt in attacks in Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur and Doda districts have made the Jammu region a new terror hub.

Besides the abrogation of Article 370, imminent assembly polls and the thinning of troops, security experts also view successful infiltrations via international border and local support as factors contributing to the spike.

Abrogation of Article 370

Security forces had tightened the noose around terrorism in Kashmir with relentless counter-terror operations following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The troops from Jammu were also relocated to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in view of the protracted India-China stand-off post the Galwan clash of June 15, 2020, which had claimed the lives of 20 soldiers.

The hilly, rugged and vast region of Jammu witnessed thinning of troops in the process, leaving behind a void for the Pak-based terror groups to exploit.

Imminent assembly elections

The record turnout of voters in recently held Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir clearly perplexed Pakistan, which would not want to see Centre holding assembly polls before September 30 in the union territory.

Back-to-back terror attacks by Pak-terror groups are being seen as an attempt to disrupt the process leading up to the upcoming assembly polls.

Successful infiltration, local support

Successful infiltration in recent times via the international border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, coupled with local support, provided ample opportunity for the well-trained terrorists to select and hit their targets.

Situation grim, strategic ops needed: Former DGP

Reacting to the Doda attack on Monday that left four soldiers dead, former director general of police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid said, “The situation in Jammu region seems to be very serious. A number of incidents have taken place. The arc of terrorism is spreading from Rajouri and Poonch to Reasi, Kathua, Billawar, Doda. Almost the whole Jammu province is in the grip of terror.”

The former DGP strongly felt the need for strategically planned operations.

“A major action is required. We must eliminate those people, who have managed to enter from IB or LoC. We have to eliminate these terrorists in well organised and strategically planned operations,” Vaid said, admitting that the terrorists were striking at will.

“In most places (encounters), we are losing men and they [terrorists] are not getting hit. The way they are ambushing us, it looks like they are highly trained in guerilla warfare. They are choosing the right place and right time to attack our forces. We need to handle the situation very professionally,” he said, emphasising upon zero infiltration on the borders.

“In the 1990s, the Jammu province saw bloodshed in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi. I think the best way is to check infiltration because once they (terrorists) are inside, they will cause mayhem. They must not be allowed to infiltrate,” the former DGP said.

The arc of terror, he said, was spreading to peaceful districts of the Jammu region, which is being targeted with a specific aim to counter the narrative of peace returning to the region post revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“Since all the parameters in Kashmir have improved drastically, Pakistan and China are now conspiring how to counter this narrative of peace and development returning to Jammu and Kashmir. To meet their ulterior motive, they have decided to attack Jammu region, which had depleted deployment of forces, particularly in the past 15 years because of total peace prevailing in the region,” he added.

Outlining other factors that make Jammu a soft target, he pointed out the hilly and vast terrain and poor network of roads, coupled with the depleted strength of army and paramilitary forces.

Dicey regional politics

DGP RR Swain, meanwhile, on Monday blamed regional politics in the Valley for Pakistan’s “successful” infiltration into the Kashmiri civil society. He alleged that “so-called mainstream political parties” cultivated leaders of terror networks at times to further their electoral prospects.

“Pakistan successfully infiltrated all important aspects of civil society, thanks to so-called mainstream or regional politics in the valley. There is ample evidence to show that many had owned the art of running with the hare and hunting with the hound, which left both the common man and the security bewildered, frightened, and confused,” Swain said.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha chief of the Northern Command, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, general officer commanding of the Nagrota based 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva and general officer commanding of the Tiger Division, Major General Mukesh Bhanwala paid tributes to the four soldiers killed in the Doda encounter at the technical airport in Jammu.

“Laid wreath and paid homage to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during anti-terror operation in Doda. The nation will never forget the sacrifice made by the gallant heroes of Army,” Sinha wrote on X.

Earlier, he had expressed anguish and avowed to avenge the death of soldiers.

“I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families,” he had posted on Monday morning.