Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Overcharging irks visitors at zila parishad parking

Ludhiana: Overcharging irks visitors at zila parishad parking

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Aug 10, 2023 11:18 PM IST

Visitors at the Zila Parishad building in India are being overcharged for parking, with rates up to ten times higher than they should be. The lack of a displayed rate list is also a violation. Visitors have expressed outrage and called for action against the contractor responsible. The government has promised an investigation and potential penalties if the contractor is found guilty.

In a striking contradiction to the state government’s commitment to creating a corruption-free atmosphere, a concerning situation of widespread overcharging has surfaced at the Zila Parishad building adjacent to the clock tower.

A commuter showing a parking slip of clock tower parking in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
A commuter showing a parking slip of clock tower parking in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Visitors are forced to pay 10 times more parking charges than what they should be paying. Moreover, no rate list is displayed at the location of the parking which is a violation of the norm.

According to the official rates, a two-wheeler is supposed to pay 5 for an hour of parking, while a four-wheeler is charged 10 for the same duration.

However, visitors have raised their voices against the startling discrepancy, alleging that the parking contractor is demanding 100 from four-wheeler owners, a tenfold increase from the actual rate.

A visitor, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed his frustration, “It’s an absolute outrage. We hear about the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption, and here the parking employees are blatantly exploiting the public without any fear of the officials.”

Sachkirat Singh, another visitor, recounted his experience, stating, “The parking attendant demanded 100 instead of the actual price of 10. When I inquired about the rate list and the excessive charges, the employee engaged in a heated argument and insisted that I must pay 100 to park my vehicle.”

According to a few visitors, parking attendants typically demand 50 from two-wheelers, a significantly higher amount than the legitimate rate. One visitor Neeraj Kumar expressed, “Given that there are banks within this building and I frequently visit it, the hefty parking charges are unacceptable. I urge the relevant authorities to take strong measures against the contractor.”

Upon reaching out to Sandeep Kumar, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) in charge of development, he stated, “I have summoned the concerned officers to a meeting in my office on Friday morning. We will conduct a thorough investigation, and if the contractor is found guilty, stringent action will be taken against them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out