Widow loses 73,000 to ATM swap fraud in Panchkula

A conman fraudulently withdrew ₹73,000 from a 45-year-old woman’s bank account after swapping her debit card at an ATM vestibule in Raipur Rani, police said. On November 26, the woman visited an ATM around 1 pm to withdraw money from her bank account, but the machine displayed errors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, Manju Sharma, a resident of Raipur Rani, told police that she was a homemaker and her husband had passed away last year.

On November 26, she visited an ATM around 1 pm to withdraw money from her bank account, but the machine displayed errors.

A man already present there offered to help her and withdrew ₹3,000. But after she returned home, she realised that her debit card had been swapped, and later the conman had withdrawn ₹73,000 from her bank account.

Police have lodged an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station and initiated investigation.