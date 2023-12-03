close_game
Widow loses 73,000 to ATM swap fraud in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 03, 2023 09:46 AM IST

The complainant, Manju Sharma, a resident of Raipur Rani, told Panchkula police that she was a homemaker and her husband had passed away last year

A conman fraudulently withdrew 73,000 from a 45-year-old woman’s bank account after swapping her debit card at an ATM vestibule in Raipur Rani, police said.

On November 26, the woman visited an ATM around 1 pm to withdraw money from her bank account, but the machine displayed errors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The complainant, Manju Sharma, a resident of Raipur Rani, told police that she was a homemaker and her husband had passed away last year.

On November 26, she visited an ATM around 1 pm to withdraw money from her bank account, but the machine displayed errors.

A man already present there offered to help her and withdrew 3,000. But after she returned home, she realised that her debit card had been swapped, and later the conman had withdrawn 73,000 from her bank account.

Police have lodged an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Raipur Rani police station and initiated investigation.

