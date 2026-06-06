Wife, 2 male aides held for strangling 38-year-old Sangrur farmer to death

A month after a 38-year-old was found strangled to death at a pig farm in Sangrur’s Meemsa village on May 8, police have cracked the case with the arrest of his wife and her two male accomplices. The accused landed in police custody after a month-long probe. (HT)

According to police, the prime accused, Manpreet Kaur, was in an extra-marital relationship with Sukhvir Singh, a resident of Bhogiwal, Malerkotla, and a relative of her husband, Jagtar Singh, the deceased.

Earlier this year, Jagtar discovered his wife’s infidelity and confronted her, leading to an altercation. He also verbally abused Sukhvir over a phone call, said police.

Following this, Manpreet and Sukhvir hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Jagtar, and roped in Yaseen Mohammad, alias Jassi, to execute the murder. Sukhvir then lured Jagtar to the pig farm on the pretext of a discussion, where he and Yaseen strangled the victim to death, said investigators.

The matter came to light after Jagtar’s family found his body in the pig farm and alerted the police. Ligature marks on the victim’s neck triggered suspicions and police launched a murder probe.

A month later, police zeroed in on the wife and her male accomplices, and arrested them.

Sangrur superintendent of police Devinder Attri said an FIR under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused at the Dhuri Sadar police station on Thursday.

Police said the accused were being questioned and further disclosures were expected.

A month after a 38-year-old was found strangled to death at a pig farm in Sangrur’s Meemsa village on May 8, police have cracked the case with the arrest of his wife and her two male accomplices.

According to police, the prime accused, Manpreet Kaur, was in an extra-marital relationship with Sukhvir Singh, a resident of Bhogiwal, Malerkotla, and a relative of her husband, Jagtar Singh, the deceased.

Earlier this year, Jagtar discovered his wife’s infidelity and confronted her, leading to an altercation. He also verbally abused Sukhvir over a phone call, said police,

Following this, Manpreet and Sukhvir hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Jagtar, and roped in Yaseen Mohammad, alias Jassi, to execute the murder. Sukhvir then lured Jagtar to the pig farm on the pretext of a discussion, where he and Yaseen strangled the victim to death, said investigators.

The matter came to light after Jagtar’s family found his body in the pig farm and alerted the police. Ligature marks on the victim’s neck triggered suspicions and police launched a murder probe.

A month later, police zeroed in on the wife and her male accomplices, and arrested them.

Sangrur superintendent of police Devinder Attri said an FIR under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused at the Dhuri Sadar police station on Thursday.

Police said the accused were being questioned and further disclosures were expected.