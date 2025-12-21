Wildbuzz | A stranger in the mirror

The Himalayan bulbul (Pycnonotus leucogenys) is a bird that instantly endears itself to the human eye. It has a “hairdo” to die for. This bulbul’s crown plumes have been described variously as a “spiffy mohawk”, a “forwardly curving pointed crest” and a “punchy, spiky crest that bends over the bill”. The bulbul also possesses a bright yellow vent that literally glows in the morning sun and cheeks fair and lovely. Bulbuls peering into windows at Bahu. (Deepak Atheist)

A pair of these bulbuls has taken to visiting a quaint cottage of an apple orchardist nestling in the Bahu hamlet of Banjar valley (Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh). The bulbuls perch on a rose bush and peer into window panes framed in blue. Upon seeing their reflection, they peck at it, tick...tick..tick...tick, not out of narcissism but in angst, mistaking their own image for a rival bulbul intrusive in their territory. Russet sparrows and the Blue-fronted redstart also indulge in similar behaviour in this very pretty Bahu setting, one that seems straight out of an alpine postcard of yore.

To secure a glimpse of the spirit and character of this bulbul even if we have never chanced upon it, let us rewind to the words of Dr Salim Ali: “Usually in pairs or small parties, occasionally in large flocks in winter. A very familiar bird in Kashmir where it enters houses, house boats and verandahs, even stealing scraps from the table. Particularly tame and confiding in winter when scarcity of natural food increases its dependence on man. Crest always jauntily curved forward over the bill; tail and wings incessantly flicked as it moves restlessly about; continually bows and postures on top of bushes, uttering its cheerful rollicking notes. Often descends to the ground for food, sometimes catches insects on the wing.”

This species of bulbul was also encountered in abundance in the Nepli forests of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary during the recent Rapid Assessment of Biodiversity (wildlife survey) of UT Chandigarh by the forests and wildlife department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and a cross-sectoral participation of citizen scientists. The bulbul has taken advantage of the habitat in Nepli, including the invasive species of Lantana that provides the bird berries for food and a virtually-unassailable fortress of thickets against predators.

Seung Eun Lee’s painting, A Glimpse of Bali. (Vikram Jit Singh)

Colours of a winter gone

The winter, till Wednesday evening’s depressing onset of fog over the tricity, was characterised by warm days awash in sun rays of gold and domed by skies of many-changing blues. The Shivalik foothills added cheer to the near horizon with jaunty tops lit in tawny and green hues.

An evocation of the colours of a bright winter past came in the guise of an exotic bird painting at an ongoing exhibition. Titled, A Glimpse of Bali, it depicted a Blue and Gold macaw amidst the warm, broad leaves of tropical flora. Native to South America, the macaw is a popular bird of aviaries the world over (including the Chhatbir zoo and Nagar Van Aviary) and also displays hues of green on its crown.

The painting was by a South Korean artist and her warm tones fetched relief for eyes benumbed by dreary, grey fog fortified by vehicular flatulence and pallid street lights that recalled a Dickensian London of the 19th century. The macaw’s pleasing gold momentarily displaced the ‘yellow alerts’ for dense fog bedevilling all aspects of the tricity’s daily mind, including flight delays!

The exhibition, Diverse Horizons, is a creative confluence of friendly nations. It can be visited till December 21, 2025, at the Government Museum and Art Gallery and features 19 Indian artists, 16 Korean artists and select Chandigarh artists.

