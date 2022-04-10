Wildbuzz | Mantling against pirates
Birds of prey or raptors have colourful terminology to describe their behaviour. The vocabulary for raptors is rich due to the use of such birds for falconry and hawking – Shakespeare adapted many terms from falconry to suggest the human situation in his plays.
One such term is ‘mantling’, when the hawk or falcon or eagle has killed and seeks to hide and protect the food from other raptors or from foxes and dogs. In fact, raptors are opportunistic and snatch food procured through sheer hard hunts by other raptors or non-raptor bird species, depending upon larger size or number strengths, and that is termed as ‘piracy’ or pirating food.
In the classic mantling posture, the raptor uses its wings and tail to form a kind of umbrella over the kill or cloak it, and can resemble a female hunched over protectively while incubating eggs. According to bird behaviour expert, Melissa Mayntz, a raptor’s “wings are mostly spread and drooped to the ground, exposing the bird’s upper back, also called the mantle, which gives the action its name. The head is usually bent down to feed, and the tail is often spread and drooped to provide additional cover and counterbalance...While they are feeding on ground, particularly in open fields, rocky ground, or similar areas with less shelter or cover to provide natural concealment, the birds are more exposed.”
A posture of mantling by a migratory Booted eagle on a Gadwall duck kill was observed at the Gajoldoba wetland, West Bengal. The eagle could not carry the kill away to a safer perch and ate the duck in the open, exposed on the banks. “In this case, I also suspect that apart from the mantling posture, the eagle was trying to dry its wings by spreading them as it had splashed into water while swooping down on the duck to capture it. Without the wings dry, the eagle would have found it difficult to fly,” Dr Nisarga, the photographer, and chief cardiac surgeon at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad, told this writer.
Pollution inspector
If you see this creature nosing and buzzing silently around a wetland in good numbers, you don’t need the pollution control board to send an inspector to ascertain aqua purity or the extent to which human activities affect a freshwater resource.
The world over, aquatic insects like damselflies and dragonflies are relied upon by scientists as bio-indicators to arrive at a preliminary assessment of water quality. To assess water quality through these natural indices serves scientists well as it is low-cost research, obviating dependence on analytical studies of aqua health, which are costly and time consuming.
The creature in focus is the damselfly, which is lesser known, looks quite like the dragonfly but is subtly different from the latter. An estimated 498 species of damselflies and dragonflies falling under the insect order, Odonata, occur in India, of which 186 species are to be found only in India.
“The damselfly lays eggs in clear water and its nymphs (young ones) develop in water. The nymphs feed on mosquito larvae, lending the damselfly the agency of a biological pest control agent. If the water is not clear, damselfly numbers will decline due to impaired breeding success. Under the aegis of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, we carried out a research study over an 85-km stretch of the Upper Ganga (a Ramsar site) to assess aquatic insect biodiversity and biomonitoring of water quality. Our study found that insects such as damselflies showed declines over the river stretches that were polluted,” professor VP Uniyal, an entomologist from the Wildlife Institute of India, Debradun told this writer.
Witerati | Of April, ambis and aftermath
“April is the cruellest month ...” This poetic ode to the month of April by bard TS Eliot may have been done to death, in the annals of the coronascape as much as cliche-ism. Had Eliot penned this in 'The Wasteland' that is the present pandemic landscape than in the backdrop of the Spanish Flu, then may one venture to say, April may have been the new May. Through post-pandemic's new lens, de-masked and de-fogged.
Random forays | Juggling relationships on life’s treadmill
Even one's parents, siblings and children need continual attention, care and communication in order for them to feel loved and cared for. Friendships too, even if they are usually without agendas, demand attention and care in order for them to continue to exist. People have also become Netflix-oriented , by choice, in a way. Gossip is indeed one of the binding forces that used to develop closer friendships in college life.
Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh
Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday. The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh's poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance. Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab.
Booster dose for 18+: Private hospitals in Chandigarh to begin drive with just 1,700 doses
A total of seven private hospitals in Chandigarh will begin the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults from Sunday, but with limited stock. These hospitals are Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2. A prior appointment via Centre's CoWin website is required.
Panjab University senate: Vice-President rejects election of six candidates
Over six months after the Panjab University senate elections concluded, in an unprecedented decision, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has refused Naidu, who is the university chancellor,'s approval to the election of all six candidates of the constituency of faculties. Finding discrepancies in the voters' list, as also highlighted by the losing candidates, Naidu, who is the university chancellor, directed, the PU registrar to immediately issue a fresh notice of polling for the constituency.
