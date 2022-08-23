Will be disaster to establish waste mgmt plant on forest land at Panchkula’s Jhuriwala village: Central panel
A central committee has deemed that it will be a “disaster” to set up an integrated municipal solid waste management facility (IMSWM) at Jhuriwala village by clearing a natural forest and declared that the site proposed by the Panchkula MC is unfit for the project
After ceasing dumping of garbage at the Sector 23 landfill, MC has converted 12 acres of forest land in Jhurriwala into a dumping ground without requisite environmental clearance, posing a severe threat to ecology and wildlife.
The four-member expert appraisal committee of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change visited the proposed site on May 28 and has stated in its report that it is not suitable for setting up the facility as per environmental guidelines. “The natural water channels have also been blocked. The authorities also could not produce any letter of environmental clearance,” the committee’s report said.
A latest order of the Supreme Court declaring a 1-km radius of all protected areas as eco-sensitive zones makes this area unfit for the facility, the panel observed.
Why destroy a forest?
“The big question which needs to be answered is why destroy a natural forest, when the plant can be constructed on any other land?” The committee asked.
“Seeing the importance of environmental conservation, it will not be proper to set up an IMSWF site and plant in a natural forest with rich biodiversity adjacent to a wildlife sanctuary. Moreover, the area also receives natural water channels from a nearby undulating watershed,” the committee added.
On examination of forest clearance granted in 2011, the committee found that the work of compensatory afforestation has still not been handed over to the forest department. “This means the conditions laid out in the stage- 1 clearance letter have not been complied with as yet. As per guidelines, stage -2 clearance is issued only when all the conditions laid out in stage -1 have been met,” committee observed.
The committee further observed that there seem to be discrepancies in the forest clearance and it needs investigation. Also, the residents have complained that many drinking water borewells of the area have been closed due to polluted water, which also needs to be probed, said the panel.
It observed: “This is a violation of the environmental laws and unscientific management of the site in gross violation of the guidelines of Swachh Bharat Mission and Municipal Solid Waste Manual.”
Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow
Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. Closed-circuit television cameras are also checked to ensure these are functional.
Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country. In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.
Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.
Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University's University Institute of Legal Studies on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike. Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted. The meeting will be held on September 6.
Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
