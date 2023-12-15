Will devp Himachal as tourism capital of India: CM Sukhu

The chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, in the coming years, he will develop Himachal Pradesh (HP) as the tourism capital of India. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI)

While speaking at a conclave in New Delhi, he also said the restoration work after the floods was done on war footing, and the state was ready to welcome tourists.

While speaking in session ‘Ek saal kitna asardar’, Sukhu detailed his commitment to the people of the state and focus areas of his government besides decisions and policies framed by the state government.

He said the foremost priority was to improve the derailed financial health of the state and added that he envisaged making Himachal as the most prosperous state of the country within the next ten years.

Efforts were being undertaken to ensure proper management of funds, he added.

Three guarantees have been fulfilled in the first one year of the government and the rest will be fulfilled in the coming four years in a phased manner.

The old pension scheme (OPS) was implemented with a humane motive, he added.

The first phase of e-taxi scheme has been started under the ₹ 680 crore, ‘Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme’. Under the scheme, the state government was providing a 50% subsidy to the youth for the purchase of e-taxi and they will also be ensured fixed income besides promoting green energy in the state, he said.

The English medium will be introduced in all government institutions from the next session. “The state government adopted 4,000 orphans as ‘Children of the State’, made the law, the first of its kind in the country for their welfare “We launched ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashraya Yojana’ under which our government is providing proper assistance for the care and higher education of such children till they attain the age of 27 years,” he reiterated.

The CM said that the State government would give ₹1,500 from January, 2024 to all the women of district Lahaul-Spiti who were over 18 years of age. The state government will bear the expenses for higher education of children of widows from the next fiscal, he added.

The state witnessed the worst natural calamity during the monsoon season and the state despite its limited resources had announced a special package of ₹4,500 crore so that the affected people can get relief by claiming adequate assistance, he added. He said that tourists who were stuck in remote areas were evacuated safely.