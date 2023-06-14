Will ensure 8-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers: Punjab minister

Punjab’s power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said that the adequate power arrangements have been made to ensure round-the-clock power supply to people during summers and uninterrupted eight hours daily supply to the farmers during this paddy season.

He said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is in position to meet 14,150 MW of demand and it shall be able to meet 15,350 MW demand by utilising remaining 1,200 MW transmission capacity.

The minister said that the import capacity (ATC limit) of Punjab from outside Punjab has been enhanced to 8,800 MW which is likely to be enhanced in a day or two to 9,000 MW . “With around 6,400 MW generation within state and 4,800 MW share of state in centre sector and BBMB plants and 2,950 MW of short term arrangements i.e 7,750 MW of arrangements from outside state on short term basis, PSPCL is in position to meet 14,150 MW of demand”, said Harbhajan Singh ETO while adding that by utilising the remaining 1,200 MW transmission capacity, PSPCL should be able to meet 15,350 MW demand. He said that the remaining transmission capacity will be booked by procuring power from open market through exchanges on real time demand availability gap basis, if required.

Elaborating about the infrastructure upgradation works completed after the paddy season last year to ensure uninterrupted power supply, the minister listed addition of 11 new 66 kV Grid Substations, augmentation/addition of new 52 power transformers at existing 66 kV Grid Substations, erection of 378 km 66 kV transmission line, addition of 352 new 11 kV feeders, addition of 27,047 distribution transformers, deloading of 1,367 feeders of 11 kV, and augmentation of 43,628 Agricultural Distribution Transformers under VDS Scheme. He said that the DT Damage rate has been also controlled at 4.56%.