Will file defamation cases against all levelling baseless charges against JJP: Digvijay Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said that defamation cases will be filed against all political opponents levelling allegations against his party’s leadership without proof. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said at a news conference on Tuesday that JJP’s silence should not be construed as a weakness. (HT File)

“Our silence should not be construed as our weakness,” said Chautala, who is younger brother of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, in a news conference here and a day after senior BJP leader Birender Singh levelled serious corruption allegations against the JJP at a rally in Jind.

Setting a week-long deadline to produce evidence to back their allegations or face defamation cases, the JJP general secretary said that apart from former Union minister Birender Singh, leaders from the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have also levelled “baseless allegations” pertaining to alleged irregularities in paddy, liquor, registry etc.

“We kept quiet...But now limits have been crossed. In next one week, if any of these leaders do not back their allegations with proof then we will urge our leadership to move court against such people and file defamation suits,” he said, pointing out that people will not be misled by making baseless allegations.

Digvijay Chautala said that Birender Singh’s agenda in Jind rally was to target Dushyant. He said every political opponent in Haryana was targeting Dushyant and that this meant that they were scared of his popularity.

“While various opponents (INDIA bloc) are joining hands to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haryana they are joining hands against Dushyant. People of the country are with Modi and in Haryana they are with Dushyant,” he said, adding that the JJP will strengthen the NDA. He also urged Haryana government to hold students’ union polls immediately and said that a students’ movement will be started in this connection.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON