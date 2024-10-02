Will free state from criminals and peddlers: Hooda during rally in Hisar’s Adampur

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that they will make the state free from criminals and drug peddlers if elected to power. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a rally in support of Congress candidate Chander Parkash in Adampur in Hisar on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a public gathering at Adampur in Hisar to seek votes for party candidate Chander Parkash, Hooda said that the people of this assembly constituency stood with the Congress during the 2022 Adampur by-poll and the recent Lok Sabha elections.

“Chander Parkash is a retired officer and knows how to get work done in the government. You cannot get a better MLA than him. I urge you to elect him and I assure you that there will be no shortage of developmental works in Adampur in our regime. The Congress is coming to power and BJP is going. There was peace and prosperity in the state during the Congress rule and criminals, meanwhile drug smugglers are dominating during the BJP rule,” he added.

Hooda said that drug menace has spread in the state and more youths are dying due to drug overdose in Haryana as compared to Punjab.

“The drug peddlers and criminals have government backing and we will take strict action against them after resuming power. Law and order has completely collapsed in Haryana and businessmen are getting ransom calls every day,” he added.

He said that the BJP had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022 but they failed to do so. “Instead of giving MSP, farmers were entangled in portals and given dates for purchase of crops. When the Congress government is formed, farmers will be given legal guarantee for the MSP. We will close this portal system,” the former CM added.

While addressing media in Rohtak, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the Congress party is making false promises to Haryana residents and claimed that the Congress ruled Himachal Pradesh government failed to give ₹1,500 per month allowance to women and jobs were not giving to the youths.

Sirsa MP and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja hit the poll campaign by addressing public gatherings in favour of party candidate Bharat Singh Beniwal in Ellenabad and Brijendra Singh in Uchana Kalan.

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot sought votes for Congress nominee Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary and INLD leader Abhay Singh held a rally in Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra.