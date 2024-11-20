Will hold drive to remove illegally put up posters, advt materials: Haryana minister

The principal Opposition party, the Congress, highlighted the nuisance of pasting stickers, bills and posters on public properties across the state and asked the government what steps were being taken to curb this practice. Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel said that the pasting of posters and flexes on public properties/ buildings by private individuals, institutions, establishments and others for advertising of their own business is an illegal activity under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and the Haryana Municipal Acts. (HT File)

Congress MLAs Bharat Bhushan Batra, Geeta Bhukkal, and Aftab Ahmed, raised this issue through a calling attention motion while drawing the attention of the government towards the illegal practice of posters etc. being affixed on the walls of government properties.

Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel said that the pasting of posters and flexes on public properties/ buildings by private individuals, institutions, establishments and others for advertising of their own business is an illegal activity under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and the Haryana Municipal Acts.

He informed the House that the department will run a mega cleanliness drive in all cities in the coming weeks, during which any illegally placed posters, stickers, and other advertising materials will be removed.

He said that as per provisions of the Haryana Municipal Act 1973 and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, any advertisement within the municipal limit is prohibited without the prior permission of the municipal authority.

Goel said that the government has notified the Haryana Municipal Advertisement by laws on July 15, 2022, for the purpose of regulating and allowing legal way of advertisements within municipal areas.

He said that the Haryana Municipal Advertisement bylaws-2022 also provides a mechanism to allow legal advertisements in the municipalities for generating revenue, via an open auction based online system. Till date, through this system, a total of 624 public sites have been auctioned for over ₹133 crore and a total of 3,871 permissions on private properties for ₹141 crore have been granted.