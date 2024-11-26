Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the state will implement the New Education Policy by 2025. Will implement New Education Policy by 2025: Haryana CM Saini

Speaking at Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College in Hisar on its 100th foundation day, CM Saini said that Chajju Ram had opened several education institutes and brought reforms in the society.

“Inspired by Chhaju Ram, our government in Haryana has opened 77 new colleges in the state in the last 10 years. Of these, 32 colleges have been opened for girl students only. In Haryana, there are colleges at every 20 km distance. We will implement the new education policy by 2025 and we are committed to giving 2 lakh government jobs to youths,” CM added.

The chief minister said that the Haryana government has provided jobs to 1.71 lakh youths in a transparent manner. He announced to give ₹31 lakh to the college.

Saini was accompanied by education minister Mahipal Dhanda and PWD minister Ranbir Gangwa. They also announced to give ₹21 lakh and ₹11 lakh respectively from discretionary funds.

Saini assured the college management that their demands to start some courses related to the medical field would be accepted.

CM inaugurates railway bridges

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the railway under bridge (RUB) and railway over bridge (ROB) at Surya Nagar in Hisar. This project aims to enhance traffic flow and improve transportation within the city.

The CM said that this initiative marks a vital step in Hisar’s development and will further enhance the city’s connectivity.

PWD minister Ranbir Gangwa said that the Surya Nagar bridges were constructed at a cost of ₹79.40 crore.

People rejected Congress in Maharashtra: Saini

Speaking to reporters in Hisar, CM Saini said that the people of Maharashtra have also rejected the Congress party and believed in the double-engine government for the welfare of the state.

“In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has worked tirelessly and people have faith in his policies. The Congress party is fighting for survival and people have no faith in Congress’s governance model,” he said.