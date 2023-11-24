Will junk 8,275 FIRs on Covid norm violations: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state government will withdraw First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against individuals who violated the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-21. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT File)

As many as 8,275 FIRs were registered for non-compliance of the norms and 14,127 people were arrested for the violations, Khattar said while addressing a press conference here.

“We will take back all the cases...,” said the CM, adding that there are some cases pending trials in different courts of law across the state which will also be withdrawn.

The CM said the offences pertained to violations of SOPs and guidelines related to Covid-19 such as not wearing masks, violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant.

While 1,030 cases were registered in Gurugram, 814 were in Jhajjar, 765 in Faridabad, 646 in Rohtak and 545 in Karnal.

Spurious liquor deaths

Assuring that stringent measures have been taken to tackle illegal activities associated with the production and distribution of spurious liquor which recently claimed 20 lives in Yamunanagar and Ambala districts, CM Khattar on Thursday digitally transferred over ₹38 lakh directly to the bank accounts of affected families. The compensation amount was disbursed as per the age-wise provision mentioned in the policy Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU).

Khattar said at least 35 people have been arrested and that ₹2.51 crore fine has also been imposed, besides registering six FIRs. He said three FIRs were registered in Yamunanagar, resulting in the arrest of 19 people, and three FIRs were registered in Ambala, leading to the arrest of 16 other accused.

Four license holders, he said, have been declared defaulters, and a total of 12 vend zones, including six in urban and as many in rural areas have been cancelled. Along with this, 41 sub-vend licenses have also been cancelled, he said.

Asked if connivance of excise department officials has come to fore, Khattar said investigations are going on, and if any official is found guilty, he will not be spared.

The CM also digitally transferred ₹44.48 crore directly to the bank accounts of 1,159 beneficiaries of DAYALU scheme being implemented to provide economic assistance in distress.

“Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to the family members aged between 6 and 60 years, with an annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh in case of death or disability. So far, Rs. 75.10 crore has been directly deposited in the bank accounts of 1,964 beneficiaries under this scheme,” Khattar said. Under this scheme, financial benefit is given based on age groups.

Incentive to civic bodies

The CM announced that sanitation workers of civic body that will bag a slot in the top 25% category in Swachh Survekshan will receive an incentive of ₹12,000 annually, while sanitation workers coming in the next 25% category will also get ₹9,000. He said the incentives will be given in the next financial year. It will be decided based on the performance of urban local bodies during the Swachh Survekshan conducted in a particular year.

He said that this incentive amount will be provided in four instalments. At the end of each quarter, one instalment will be given. This will result in sanitation workers receiving an additional amount of approximately ₹20 crore annually. Regular employees, contractual employees hired directly by the civic bodies, outsourced agency employees, etc will get the incentives.