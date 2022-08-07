Will launch ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if demands not met by Aug 16: HP apple growers
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over two dozen farmers’ groups, on Saturday said that it would launch a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ from August 17 if the Himachal government fails to meet its 20-point demands and resolve the issue.
Thousands of apple growers under the banner of SKM had staged a vehement protest outside state secretariat in Shimla on August 5, forcing the government to invite them for talks.
During the meeting, the farmers had submitted a 20-point demand charter to the government and 10-day deadline to fulfil their demands.
“We will launch a Jail Bharo stir if the government failed to fulfil our demand within the 10-day deadline,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan.
He said that Friday protest had put the government under pressure and that is why it agreed for talks. “However, neither the chief minister nor any other minister take part in the talks, which reflects this government’s seriousness on the issues concerning farmers,” he added.
He said the meeting was chaired by chief secretary wherein the 20-point demand charter already submitted to the chief minister on July 28 was discussed again.
SKM’s co-convener and former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan said the officials could not give an assurance on implementing various demands of the farmers.
“They were not able to give a satisfactory reply to the questions raised by the SKM representatives and sought 10 days’ time to explore the possibilities to implement all the demands,” he said.
After talks with the government, a meeting of SKM was held and it has been decided that if the government does not accept these demands by August 16, then a Jail Bharo Andolan will be launched from August 17.
Implementation of the market intervention scheme (MIS) on the analogy of Jammu and Kashmir, rollback of GST on packaging material, restoration of old subsidy scheme on pesticides and fungicides and implementation of APMC Act in letter and spirit were some of the key demands of farmers’ unions.
Chauhan said during the July 28 meeting, the chief minister had assured to accept all the demands, but nothing was done that is why the farmers have chosen the protest path.
Kedar Dighe granted pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: The sessions court on Saturday granted conditional anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena's newly appointed Thane district chief Kedar Dighe, who has been booked by the Mumbai Police in a rape and criminal intimidation case. The N M Joshi Marg police on August 2 registered a case against Dighe, 42, based on a complaint by a 23-year-old-woman. Dighe had filed for anticipatory bail on Thursday.
3 years later, court declares Australian couple as legal parents of surrogate child
Mumbai: About three years after their son was born in India through surrogacy, a non-resident Indian couple can finally take him with them to Australia, where they live on a permanent visa. The Bombay City Civil Court on August 2 issued an order declaring the couple as biological and legal parents of the child and allowed them to take him from the surrogate mother's custody.
Three children injured in Delhi's Seelampur in celebratory firing
Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said. During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.
Meerut’s Priyanka walks away with silver, 3rd athlete from U.P. to bag medal at ’22 CWG
LUCKNOW Priyanka Goswami loves to keep an eye on local athletics meets in her home town in Meerut and doesn't miss a chance to watch the young athletes running on the tracks of the Kailash Prakash Stadium whenever she gets time. Goswami's hard work paid rich dividends on Saturday as she shattered a three-year-old national record to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk.
Now, flavoured fresh beer in U.P.’s Prayagraj from August 20
Beer lover of Sangam city now have a big reason to cheer up. Come August 20 and these zythophiles (beer lovers) will be able to enjoy freshly brewed beer as the Prayagraj's first microbrewery is all set to open in Civil Lines from that day. Following this, two bar owners from the city had applied for setting up microbreweries on their premises. District excise officer, Prayagraj, Jitendra Kumar Singh further said the first microbrewery will start functioning from August 20.
