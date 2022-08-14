Will make efforts to provide rights of land to migrated families: CM Khattar
: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his government will make efforts to provide families, who migrated from Pakistan during the 1947 partition, the rights of the land allotted to them at the time for farming for 75 years.
Khattar was addressing a gathering of non-Muslim families who migrated to India at the time of partition during a first of its kind state-level ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ programme here on the eve of the 75th Independence day.
On the occasion, the chief minister announced a world-class ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ (War Memorial) to be built by Panchnad Smarak Trust in about 25 acres of land near Pipli in Kurukshetra district to remember those who lost their lives at the time of partition.
The chief minister said that efforts will be made so that the displaced families, who have been farming the barren land given to them for 75 years, will get rights on this land.
He said that during partition when the families came to India, they had no food, shelter and clothes, but they worked hard to become independent. With their hard work, they made the barren land fertile, he added.
CM Khattar said that he himself grew up in such families displaced from Pakistan and very well understands the trauma and the pain of partition.
The pain of the horror story of the partition can never be forgotten, he said, adding that lakhs of families displaced from Pakistan, who are presently residing in the state, are proof that Haryana has experienced the pain of the partition a little more than others.
He said that it is the responsibility of the present generation to make the children aware about the struggle and sacrifices of their ancestors.
On this occasion, the chief minister greeted the first generation of the families who migrated from Pakistan.
A documentary based on true stories of the family members of 1,200 people, who died at the time of partition, was also shown on the occasion.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
