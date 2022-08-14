Will make efforts to provide rights of land to migrated families: CM Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his government will make efforts to provide families, who migrated from Pakistan during the 1947 partition, the rights of the land allotted to them at the time for farming for 75 years.

Khattar was addressing a gathering of non-Muslim families who migrated to India at the time of partition during a first of its kind state-level ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ programme here on the eve of the 75th Independence day.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced a world-class ‘Shaheedi Smarak’ (War Memorial) to be built by Panchnad Smarak Trust in about 25 acres of land near Pipli in Kurukshetra district to remember those who lost their lives at the time of partition.

The chief minister said that efforts will be made so that the displaced families, who have been farming the barren land given to them for 75 years, will get rights on this land.

He said that during partition when the families came to India, they had no food, shelter and clothes, but they worked hard to become independent. With their hard work, they made the barren land fertile, he added.

CM Khattar said that he himself grew up in such families displaced from Pakistan and very well understands the trauma and the pain of partition.

The pain of the horror story of the partition can never be forgotten, he said, adding that lakhs of families displaced from Pakistan, who are presently residing in the state, are proof that Haryana has experienced the pain of the partition a little more than others.

He said that it is the responsibility of the present generation to make the children aware about the struggle and sacrifices of their ancestors.

On this occasion, the chief minister greeted the first generation of the families who migrated from Pakistan.

A documentary based on true stories of the family members of 1,200 people, who died at the time of partition, was also shown on the occasion.

