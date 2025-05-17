Will meet Punjab, Haryana governors over water-sharing: JJP

The Jannayak Janata party (JJP) held a meeting with its district presidents and other office bearers on Friday. Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that they have also discussed the long-standing water-sharing agreement issue of Haryana and Punjab. Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that they have also discussed the long-standing water-sharing agreement issue of Haryana and Punjab. (HT File)

“Our party leaders will meet the governors of Haryana and Punjab, besides holding talks with union ministers to ensure Haryana gets its share of water. The Punjab government’s move in this entire episode is unconstitutional, immoral and inhuman,” he added.

JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala directed the party workers to use the picture of former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)’s national chief OP Chautala, in posters.

Talking to media persons here, Ajay Singh Chautala said that his father OP Chautala was a respected leader across all communities, class and religions and he has directed the workers to use his picture in all posters.

After his statement, Ajay’s estranged brother and INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala said, “Chautala sahab had called these people traitors and how traitors can use his picture. Chautala sahab remained president of the INLD until his last breath and he made the party, which worked for the peasants, poor and other classes in the society.”

During the meeting it was decided that the senior leaders of the party will interact with workers twice a month.

He further said that the party will launch a membership drive from June 10 to July 10.

In last year’s assembly polls, JJP failed to open its account, and its face Dushyant Chautala lost his security deposit from Uchana Kalan seat in Jind. His younger brother Digvijay was the only candidate who managed to get a good share of votes and other candidates of the party forfeited their security. In the 2019 assembly polls, JJP won 10 seats and became the junior alliance partner of the BJP.