Will play Holi in May and Oct 2024 too, Khattar tells BJP workers in Haryana

Appearing confident for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Haryana assembly elections, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers that they would get to celebrate Holi thrice next year, including in May and October. Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered as ‘Parivartan Yug’. (HT File)

Speaking at the party’s Holi Milan Utsav, organised in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhari on Wednesday, Khattar said, “The festival of Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil, justice over injustice and truth over falsehood. The evil of corruption in the society is the gift of the opposition parties and we are constantly working to fix this system.

The era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered as ‘Parivartan Yug.”

“I would urge all of you to get ready as you will get two more occasions to celebrate Holi -- in May and then in October, when good will again win over evil,” the CM added.

Political observers see the announcement as an end to all speculations of simultaneous elections in the state and the Parliament, as of now.

‘Govt will extend all possible aid to HSGMC’

Later, the CM also paid obeisance at Thada Sahib Gurdwara in Yamunanagar’s Jorian and addressed the concluding ceremony of Hola Mohalla Samagam.

He said the state government will extend all possible help to Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). “If HSGMC needs any cooperation from the government for works, including construction of educational institutions and hospitals, then it will be fulfilled,” said Khattar.

On the occasion, HSGMC president Karmjit Singh, general secretary Gurwinder Singh Dhamija and other office-bearers felicitated the CM with a siropa (robe of honour).