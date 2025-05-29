Will release Kishau waters only after receiving pending arrears: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reasserted that the state government will release Kishau waters only after receiving pending arrears of BBMB from neighbouring states. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in Banjar area of ​​​​Kullu on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

He was addressing a public gathering under the “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” programme at Dehuri in Banjar development block of Kullu district on Wednesday.

“I went to Delhi on demands of Himachal people . We will give water to Delhi and Haryana, but first they should give the BBMB arrears pending for 14 years to Himachal. I have clearly said that first the neighbouring states should file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to pay this arrear, only then we will move forward with releasing water from the Kishau dam,” said Sukhu.

The CM also announced to open Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School based on CBSE and a milk processing unit with capacity of 10,000 liters in Banjar.

Sukhu hits out at BJP, saying, “Those who had already been accused of corruption were making false allegations against the present state government to mislead the people of the state. Today they had become the policy makers of the BJP (referring to Congress leaders who switched over to BJP) but first they should look into their own affairs”.

Blaming BJP’s former chief minister for decline in education level, Sukhu said, “Former CM Jai Ram Thakur looted the wealth of the people of the state and distributed electoral freebies worth ₹5,000 crores to win the assembly elections. He opened new institutions but cheated the people of the state by not providing staff and proper facilities.”

Talking of steps taken by Congress, the CM said, “We are not opening new educational institutions, but appointing teachers in schools and providing facilities so that children in rural areas can get better education environment. We created directorate of school education from classes 1 to 12, started English medium classes and will make extensive reforms in the field of education in the coming time.”

CM Sukhu also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹78.47 crore in Dehuri. The CM inaugurated seven projects, including ₹7.32 crore Banjar bye-pass along with a bridge in Banjar tehsil, ₹1.38 crore Manglour bridge on NH 305.