‘Will remove encroachments from waqf board land in country’
Efforts are being made to remove encroachments from the land belonging to the waqf board in the country, said Central Waqf Board member Rais Pathan on Sunday.
“Nobody can sell or transfer board’s land in the country, but its lease agreement could be extended. The ministry of minority affairs is conducting a survey of the land illegally occupied across the country and other encroachments,” said Pathan, who is also chairperson, planning and finance committee, ministry of minority affairs.
After the survey of empty and encroached lands, the government will vacate them and the land will be utilised for new development projects, said Pathan during his visit to Karnal.
On the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, he said the government was committed and concerned about them and efforts were being made to bring them back safely. “There are some difficulties as they are in a war-hit country, but they will be back to their homes soon. The government is monitoring the situation very closely,” he added.
