Will resign rather than ally with BJP for statehood restoration: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he is not ready to include BJP in the government to get statehood back and he would rather resign than enter into an alliance with the BJP to hasten statehood for the Union territory. J&K CM Omar Abdullah addresses the gathering during the inauguration of 15 water supply schemes in the PHE Division Bijbehara, in Anantnag on Tuesday. (PTI)

Omar government will complete its first year in office this month. Despite repeated requests from the chief minister on various occasions, the Centre government has ignored the request of granting statehood to J&K, with both BJP leaders and different Union Ministers saying that J&K will get statehood at an appropriate time.

“It’s not easy to run a government and work in such a situation. I was aware of it. One of them was tested in 2015 when PDP formed government with BJP despite options. If I had wished, I could have also included BJP in the government similar way which former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed did in 2015,” he said adding that for him there were only two ways after the election.

“One was, which was tested in 2015. If I had wished, I would have included BJP in the government last October. Like, late Mahmood Mufti Mohammad Sayeed did it in 2015 and after his demise, Mehbooba Mufti also did something in 2016. They (PDP) gave an excuse that it was a must to give representation to the people of Jammu,” Omar said, while addressing a rally in Achabal in Anantnag south Kashmir.

Omar said that time also the government could have been formed in J&K with the help of NC and the Congress to keep BJP out of government. “We not only formed the government this time but also gave proper representation to the Jammu and the Pirpanchal region.”

He said that his government has a Deputy CM from Jammu that too without the BJP. “Had we taken the BJP with us, we could have gotten the award of statehood quickly,” he said while asking people and legislators whether they are ready for the deal.

“If inclusion of BJP in the government will help to restore statehood, then take my resignation and make any other MLA CM — but I will not compromise.” he said adding that he is ready to wait for statehood.