Will set up an aviation club in Faridkot if voted to power: Karamjit Anmol

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Karamjit Anmol on Wednesday announced that he will set up an aviation club in Faridkot city if he is voted to power. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Karamjit Anmol said that an airport is the need of the hour for Faridkot. (HT File)

“It will be a good opportunity for youngsters to train in flying airplanes,” said Anmol, adding that an airport is the need of the hour for Faridkot.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added that due to the indifference of the previous governments, Faridkot has lost its status. “But the Bhagwant Mann government has been pumping funds for the development of Faridkot in the last two years. My dream is to make Baba Farid ji’s land green and Faridkot city the most beautiful city. With your support and cooperation, we will fulfill this dream,” he said.

Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon presented the “report card” of his work in the last two years. “Still three years are left, once Karamjit Anmol becomes MP, the pace of development work will double with the help of MPLAD funds,” said Sekhon.