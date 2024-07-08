Will set up govt university in Nuh if voted to power: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced to set up a government university in Nuh, and connect the city with a railway line, if the Congress party is voted to power in the state this time. The Haryana assembly elections are slated for October this year. Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the people of Haryana will throw the BJP out of power this time. The Haryana assembly elections are slated for October this year. (HT Photo)

Addressing the Congress workers’ in Nuh, former CM Hooda assured the gathering that steps would be taken to end the staff shortage at Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College and government schools in the district.

Attacking the ruling BJP government, Hooda said, “The BJP has committed several blunders in the last 10 years. Now, it is difficult for them to cover their mess in the next three months. The people of Haryana will throw them out of power this time.”

The former CM made several promises, including an elderly pension of ₹6,000 per month, restoration of old pension scheme for government employees, 300 units of free electricity, gas cylinders at ₹500 and filling of two lakh government posts, if the Congress is voted to power in Haryana.

He thanked the people of Nuh for voting for party candidate from Gurgaon, Raj Babbar in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress state president Udai Bhan said that the Congress government had built the medical college in Nuh and the ruling BJP failed to provide full staff there.

“More than 60 percent posts at Hasan Khan Mewati medical college at Nalhar in Nuh are lying vacant. During Hooda’s regime, IMT was built in the district, Kotla lake was renovated, and the mini-secretariat and judicial complex were constructed,” Bhan added.

He said that during the Congress regime, ₹485 crore were spent in Nuh for drinking water projects.

“BJP discriminates against and divides people in the name of caste and religion, with a narrow mindset. The strength of Congress is unity and brotherhood,” he said.

The Haryana Congress chief accused the ruling BJP of conspiring communal riots in Nuh area but the people of Haryana have foiled their agenda by defeating them on five seats in the general polls.

On this occasion, former MP and Congress candidate from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha, Raj Babbar thanked the Mewat voters for supporting him in the general polls. “After the formation of Congress government in Haryana, we will restore brotherhood, unity and development,” he added.