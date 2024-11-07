Will support anything related to Article 370: Sajjad Lone

People’s Conference chairman and legislator from Handwara Sajjad Lone on Thursday said that they always said that they will support anything which is even remotely related to restoration of Article 370, 35 A, restoration of statehood and unequivocal condemnation of the majoritarian onslaught against J&K, irrespective of who brings it on the floor of the house. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone. (HT File)

“We supported PDP resolution which unfortunately was not put to vote. And today we supported a resolution put forward by National Conference. This is despite the fact that we had no prior notice that a resolution would be moved. Neither did we know till the last moment, the exact wording of the resolution,” Lone said in a statement adding that they had already given a notice and sought an adjournment under rule 56, praying that all business of the house be set aside and instead discussion be initiated about the events of August 5, 2019, its fallout on the inhabitants of J&K and federal structure. “But we didn’t press for allowing it when the resolution was circulated this morning.”

Lone said that in the context of August 5, 2019, this assembly is the most powerful and relevant institution. “It is the first elected assemblage of representatives from J& K post 2019. The content in the form of passed resolutions emanating from this assembly in the context of 2019 represents the will of the people of J&K. And what it expresses about August 5, 2019, is a moral and political acceptance or rejection. It has legal connotations too.

“I welcome and support this resolution. But this is the start not the end.” Lone said that the resolution writer has been too economical in the wording of the resolution, which could make it prone to differing interpretations.

“This resolution will have to be supplemented by explicit terminology. We should be unambiguous in our disdain and contempt for August 5, 2019. And we should clearly state that the will of the people of J&K as embodied in the state assembly has clearly expressed that J&K should be reverted to pre August 5, 2019 status. We need to remove the ambiguities,” Lone said.

He said that they also submitted amendments to the Motion of thanks on LG’s address for explicit condemnation of August 5 constitutional changes. “There are a series of amendments that we have proposed. These amendments I believe can help remove the ambiguities. Hope that the amendments are supported by the House.”