Will take back tablets from students misusing it: Haryana government

With rampant complaints of Class 10 and 12 students misusing free tablets distributed to them for study purposes, the Haryana government has decided to take the tablets back from those who are misusing the devices.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal in a meeting with the officials of the education department directed them to identify the students who have unlocked the MDM software installed in the tablets and were using the devices for other purposes. He directed the officials to take action against such students and take the tablets back from them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

He also urged the parents to keep an eye on their children so that they cannot misuse the tablets.

Sarpanch of Kaithal’s Rohera village has alleged that free tablets distributed to the students by the Haryana government was spoiling the students and even caused a bad impact on their studies. He had urged the government to take these tablets back in the interest of the students.

“We have got several complaints from the parents of the students who were given these free tablets and a panchayat was called on this issue and which unanimously resolved to write to the government to take these tablets back from the students immediately”, sarpanch Mandeep Singh had said.

On how this tablet given to the students for better connectivity with the world and online study network was affecting the study of the students, the sarpanch said, “We observed the results of students at village’s government school, and everybody admitted that the students who were given the tablets were lagging in studies. Even there are reports that some students have also got access to the objectionable content”. The sarpanch and the villagers have written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and education minister to take these tablets back immediately so that the students could focus on their study instead of wasting time on it.

Pai village sarpanch Rajbala said that due to the free access to the internet, the students remained glued to the tablets and parents were complaining about it regularly.

“She said that online study was useful during Covid 19 lockdown but now the classes are being conducted offline there is no need for the tablets.

On the other hand, Kaithal district education officer Ravinder Kumar said that the tablets are very useful for the students and now the students are competing with the students of the CBSE-affiliated schools. “The parents should also keep a tab on their children, and it should be used for education and learning purposes only as they use it in the schools,” he added.

Earlier, several sarpanches from Jind district had also raised the similar issue and written the additional chief secretary, Haryana education department, seeking rollback of the e-Adhigam scheme under which the tablets were distributed to around 5.34 lakh students enrolled in government schools from Classes 10 to 12 last year as the government had spent ₹620 crores on this project as the students also get free 2GB date for internet use daily.

