Will take firm action against people spreading terror narratives: J&K Police

Police will take firm action against people propagating terrorists’ narrative and trying to disturb peace, Jammu and Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) VK Birdi said on Wednesday in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Jammu and Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) VK Birdi unveiled stringent measures to combat online threats and vigilance against terror propagation on social media platforms.

“Police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace, on social media platforms,” Birdi told officers.

He also issued directives for impartial and stern action against law violators, emphasising the need for law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents. “The officers should intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting anti-national activities,” he told officers.

Birdi also analysed the crime situation, special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women and it was underlined that surveillance on such elements/criminals would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.

He advised officers to also ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases in order to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist eco-system.