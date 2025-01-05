Menu Explore
Will tell Delhi people about AAP’s ‘hollow’ promises: BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 06, 2025 06:44 AM IST

With assembly elections expected in Delhi soon, the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha has announced an “aggressive” campaign in the national capital to “expose” the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “false” promises, particularly ₹2,100 monthly allowance that was “promised to women by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal”.

Addressing a press conference at the Ludhiana district BJP office, Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur said Kejriwal’s promises are a repeat of the unfulfilled commitments made during the Punjab elections. (HT Photo)
Addressing a press conference at the Ludhiana district BJP office, Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur said Kejriwal’s promises are a repeat of the unfulfilled commitments made during the Punjab elections. “In 2022, Bhagwant Mann and AAP promised 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab. They even collected forms from women in all districts. Even after three years, not a single woman has received this amount,” she said.

Jai Inder Kaur emphasised that Kejriwal is now employing the same “deceptive strategy” in Delhi. “We will go to Delhi and inform women there about the reality of AAP,” she added.

She further criticised the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Punjab under AAP’s governance, stating that women feel increasingly unsafe in the state. “Women cannot venture out after 5 pm due to rising incidents of snatching, robbery and even murders. Punjab’s women feel betrayed and we will make sure Delhi’s women are aware of this reality before casting their votes,” she said.

Prominent BJP leaders, including district president Rajneesh Dhiman, Mahila Morcha district president Sheenu Chugh and state spokesperson Preetpal Singh were also present.

