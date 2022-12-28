Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will verify documents of all candidates recruited in last 5 years: HP CM Sukhu

Will verify documents of all candidates recruited in last 5 years: HP CM Sukhu

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:55 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a transparent system for recruitment in Himachal would be in place in the next 60 days

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced a thorough inquiry into the recruitments made through the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, during his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur’s tenure.

He said the documents of all candidates recruited during the last five years will be verified.

“Our government has zero tolerance towards corruption. A transparent system for recruitment in Himachal would be in place in the next 60 days,” Sukhu said in Shimla while addressing his maiden press conference after assuming chief minister’s office.

Sukhu, who had tested positive for Covid in Delhi, returned to state capital on Sunday. “The decision to suspend the functioning of HPSSC, Hamirpur, was made to root out the mafia,” he said.

“Corruption in jobs will be dealt with sternly,” he said while outrightly blaming the previous BJP government for paper leaks in Himachal.

“There were malpractices in conducting examinations, but the BJP government turned a blind eye to what was happening,” he added.

The chief minister said that recovery of question papers of other examinations from the house of senior superintendent of HPSSC’s secrecy branch indicates malpractices in the previous exams. “That’s why all examinations have been postponed,” he added.

Replying to another question, he said heads will roll in the police constable recruitment scam.

Sukhu, however, parried queries on the cabinet expansion. “I have addressed the media today in connection with the JOA (IT) paper leak and would answer other questions in due course of time,” he said.

He said after taking oath, he had directed the police to keep a vigil on anti-social elements instrumental in the paper leak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out