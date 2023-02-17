Will work unitedly in interest of HP truck operators: Anurag in Shimla

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the government understands the plight of Himachal truck operators who have suffered huge losses due to the closure of two cement factories.

Anurag, who was in Shimla to launch the 24-hour telecast of ‘Doordarshan Himachal’, said, “This (deadlock between Adani Group and truckers) is a concerning issue and I have spoken to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his cabinet ministers to find a solution to end this problem soon.”

“There should not be any politics on this matter. We will work unitedly in the interest of the truck operators,” Anurag said and assured that he would raise the issue with the central government.

BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap said the way the situation has emerged in Himachal Pradesh has affected the employment of thousands of people. “We are working to ensure that the employment of our brothers returns as soon as this problem ends,” he added.

Adani Group had shut down two of its cement plants in Himachal’s Barmana and Darlaghat after a dispute with the truckers over freight rates.

The plants are closed since December last year. The Himachal government, which is mediating the talks between the truckers and the Adani Group’s cement companies has held eight round of discussions, but failed to break the deadlock.

Industries minister Harshvardhan Chauhan had earlier said due to closure of the twin plants, the state is incurring a loss of ₹2 crore a day. There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the cement plants and the grounding of trucks has hit the livelihood several families.

Sukhu seeks Anurag’s cooperation in strengthening sports infra

Chief minister Sukhu said there also is a need to strengthen the sports infrastructure to nourish the local talent, for which cooperation of Union sports minister Anurag Thakur is much sought. “I hope that the Union minister will also advocate for Himachal’s share in all the centrally sponsored schemes,” he added.

Sukhu also thanked the Union minister for the launch of 24-hour telecast of Doordarshan, which he said would go long way in disseminating information to the people inhabiting the far-flung regions of the state.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the minister. It’s his contribution to the state,” he added.

The economy of Himachal Pradesh depends on tourism and the DD should promote this sector in a big way to attract tourists from far and wide, he further said, urging the Prasar Bharti to telecast programmes based on the rich tourism potential of HP.

Equipped with modern technology, DD Himachal will also be available on DTH services. Information related to art, culture, traditions, tourist and religious places, and various achievements of the state will now be available on the national network to reach the country and the world as well.