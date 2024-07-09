Winnability will be criteria for ticket distribution: Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda told party workers that tickets will be given as per survey and winning ability will be the criteria while selecting the candidates during party workers’ meeting in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri on Monday. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda told party workers that tickets will be given as per survey and winning ability will be the criteria while selecting the candidates during party workers’ meeting in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri on Monday. (HT Photo)

“It is not possible to give tickets to every aspirant. I want to assure every ticket aspirant and worker that respect will be given to everyone after the formation of the Congress government. I urge you to ensure victory of Congress candidates on both seats of Charkhi Dadri district and four seats of Bhiwani. If you will give us six seats from both districts, I will make your government,” he added.

Attacking the BJP government, Hooda said that the Haryana government’s portals are “permanent pareshan patra and these portals will be thrown after the formation of Congress government”.

“We will mount pressure on the Centre to give a legal guarantee of minimum support price on all crops as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation. We will give ₹6,000 per month pension to elderly people, restoration of old pension schemes, 2 lakh vacant government posts will be filled, gas cylinders at ₹500 each and 300 units of free electricity once we return to power,” he added.

Slamming the BJP, Congress state chief Udai Bhan claimed that the BJP government had stopped the scheme of giving 100 yards plots to below poverty line families, which was started by the Hooda government, and they restarted the scheme after losing on five seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Hooda government had given plots to 4 lakh BPL families and in hurry, the BJP government is trying to appease BPL families by giving plots to remaining families,” he added.

Senior Congress leaders Rao Dan Singh and Hisar MP Jai Parkash said that people of Haryana are looking at Hooda with a ray of hope and he has ensured BJP’s defeat on five seats in Haryana in the recently concluded general polls.

In a sharp-attack on BJP leader Kiran Choudhry, Jai Parkash said that some people (Kiran) had worked against Rao Dan Singh in the general polls and if they had gone earlier, his brother (Rao Dan) would have won from the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat.

Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh said that people want to see Bhupinder Singh Hooda as next chief minister because he had done work for all sections of the society.

Former Loharu MLA and Bansi Lal’s son-in-law Somvir Sheoran said that people are still remembering works done by Bansi Lal and Hooda.

Former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal’s grandson Anirudh Choudhry, son of former MLA and ex-BCCI chairman Ranbir Mahendra, on Monday proposed a resolution during party’s workers meetings in Charkhi Dadri and later in Bhiwani to make Hooda as the chief minister, if Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls, which was unanimously passed by present leaders and workers.

While addressing workers meetings in Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani, Choudhry proposed three resolutions - Congress workers will work for party candidate in the assembly polls, party will put up a united show and Hooda will be made chief minister, if Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls due this year.