Winter break in Chandigarh’s govt schools extended till Jan 21

Updated on Jan 13, 2023 08:29 PM IST

Winter vacations for students up to Class 8 in Chandigarh's government and government-aided schools have been extended till January 21

An order to this effect was issued by the director, school education, Chandigarh, on Friday owing to the chilly and foggy conditions in the region. (HT File Photo/For representation)
An order to this effect was issued by the director, school education, Chandigarh, on Friday owing to the chilly and foggy conditions in the region. (HT File Photo/For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh education department has extended winter vacations till January 21 for students up to Class 8 in government and government-aided schools .

An order to this effect was issued by the director, school education, on Friday owing to the chilly and foggy conditions in the region.

For Classes 9 to 12, the schools already reopened on January 9, but classes are starting at 9 am. Earlier the education department had extended the winter break for all classes till January 8.

The Haryana government has also extended the winter vacations in schools till January 21.

As per the official order, all government and private schools in the state, including those in Panchkula, will remain closed till January 21 and reopen on January 23 (Monday).

However, in view of board exams for Classes 10 and 12, their classes will resume as scheduled earlier.

Saturday, January 14, 2023
