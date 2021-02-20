IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday.

“A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 21. Another western disturbance in quick succession is to affect the region from February 22,” Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said on Saturday.

A yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places has been issued for the mid-hills from February 21 to 23 and lower hills on February 23. The higher reaches will get snow and rain from February 21 to 25, he said.

Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of -4.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur shivered at 1 degree Celsius.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the region. “The minimum is 2 to 3 degrees above normal and maximum 3 to 4 degrees above normal,” Singh said.

Manali recorded a low of 2.3 degrees, Kufri 4.2 and state capital Shimla 6.9 degrees.

Dalhousie recorded a minimum of 5.9 degrees, Palampur 7.2 and Dharamshala 8.2 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
Shimla received this year’s first spell of snowfall on February 4, bringing cheer to tourists, hoteliers and apple growers. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Snow and rain is forecast in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
A swab sample being taken from a student in a Ludhiana school. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
As per the health department, focused sampling of teachers and students after reopening of schools has also added to the number of infections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Congress MC Candidates after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Kila Mubarak in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader Jagroop Singh Gill is being seen as the strongest claimant to head the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
After rushing into power privatisation, the Chandigarh administration has now slammed brakes on the process to get more clarity on norms for the bidding process
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The administration had to defer the project for a while on account of the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The contract has been awarded to Ashok Leyland; admn to start the process for procuring 40 more buses
READ FULL STORY
Close
High drama was witnessed at the first House meeting chaired by the Ambala mayor on Thursday where only eight out of the 20 councillors turned up. (Representative picture)
High drama was witnessed at the first House meeting chaired by the Ambala mayor on Thursday where only eight out of the 20 councillors turned up. (Representative picture)
chandigarh news

Ambala MC House meeting on February 23

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Among the absentees were eight councillors of the BJP and two each from the Congress and the Haryana Democratic Front
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. (Representative picture)
According to figures released by the UT health department, achievement rate among health workers stands at 30%. (Representative picture)
chandigarh news

Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
As per the health ministry’ figures released on Friday, vaccination coverage (first dose) among Chandigarh’s health workers is 34.3%
READ FULL STORY
Close
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)
Caroline Rowett (Photo: Twitter)
chandigarh news

Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The UK’s charge d’affairs in Haiti will be joining as the first British woman deputy high commissioner in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fuel prices have gone up by around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 since January 1, when petrol cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.35 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73.58. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The fuel prices have gone up by around 7 since January 1, when petrol cost 80.35 and diesel 73.58. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

In a first, diesel crosses 80 mark in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Diesel price in Chandigarh crossed the 80/litre mark for the first time on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bail pleas were of ETOs, Ved Parkash Jakhar, Piara Singh and Tarlok Chand and two others Harmeet Singh and Yadwinder Singh. (HT file)
The bail pleas were of ETOs, Ved Parkash Jakhar, Piara Singh and Tarlok Chand and two others Harmeet Singh and Yadwinder Singh. (HT file)
chandigarh news

Punjab tax evasion racket: HC dismisses bail pleas of 3 excise officials, 2 others

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The bench of justice Jaishree Thakur observed that the custodial interrogation would be required to unearth the nexus between the them and the intermediaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST
When the case came up before the HC, the division bench described the reply of the UPSC as “inadequate” and “returned” it
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ED mandated to treat money laundering as a standalone offence, not dependent on what CBI does. (Getty Images)
The ED mandated to treat money laundering as a standalone offence, not dependent on what CBI does. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Panchkula plot allotment case: ED springs surprise by filing chargesheet before CBI could

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Attachment of industrial plots would have become invalid after 365 days of confirmation by adjudicating authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Wheat procurement: Centre has allowed us to pay farmers directly or through arhtiyas, says Punjab minister

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
State’s food and civil supplies department has already implemented public finance management system two years ago and have made payments of two each rabi and kharif crops through the system
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title
READ FULL STORY
Close
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a government statement. Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the bomb blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP